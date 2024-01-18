12 years in jail for Cleckheaton man James Metcalfe who raped two teenage girls

A man from Cleckheaton who raped two teenagers has been jailed for 12 years.

James Metcalfe, aged 28, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today for the offences committed against two girls who were aged between 15 and 17 when the crimes took place between 2011 and 2016.

Metcalfe, who was aged between 16 and 21 during that time, was sentenced for four offences of rape and one offence of sexual activity with a child.

Part of the offending came to police attention in 2019 when one of the victims came forward to report the abuse she had suffered.

The second victim contacted officers in 2020 to report the offences committed against her.

Metcalfe was arrested that year and charged in 2022 following a detailed investigation by Kirklees safeguarding detectives.

He was found guilty after a trial in June this year.

Detective Constable Mark Gregory, of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “James Metcalfe committed abhorrent offences against both victims who he also put through the ordeal of a full trial to try and escape his guilt.

“His offending included both dreadful physical offences as well as psychological and emotional abuse.

"The court also noted the psychological harm the victim’s had suffered after the offending took place.

“Both of these women showed true courage in coming forwards and reporting Metcalfe’s offending.

"I want to thank them for doing all they could to secure this man’s conviction and punishment.