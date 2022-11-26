Firefighters and police were deployed to Kake Temptations Yorkshire, on Commercial Street, this afternoon (Saturday) after the car came to a stop right inside the bake house.

It is understood police have said no one was seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Kake Temptations said they only opened the bakery in August.

The car drove into the bakery on Commercial Street in Batley today

He added that there has been CCTV footage from the accident circulating on social media but that video has not been released by the business or police.

He said the bakery will have to close until further notice while the shop is repaired but they hope to be back up and running as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family-run online and retail business has another bakery in Leicester and was founded by a woman from Batley, Sumaiya Patel.

Anyone with information about the crash should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.