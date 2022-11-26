Crash: Drama as car smashes into Batley bakery Kake Temptations this afternoon
Emergency services rushed to Batley this afternoon after a car crashed into a bakery.
Firefighters and police were deployed to Kake Temptations Yorkshire, on Commercial Street, this afternoon (Saturday) after the car came to a stop right inside the bake house.
It is understood police have said no one was seriously injured.
A spokesperson for Kake Temptations said they only opened the bakery in August.
He added that there has been CCTV footage from the accident circulating on social media but that video has not been released by the business or police.
He said the bakery will have to close until further notice while the shop is repaired but they hope to be back up and running as soon as possible.
The family-run online and retail business has another bakery in Leicester and was founded by a woman from Batley, Sumaiya Patel.
Anyone with information about the crash should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.