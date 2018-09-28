Coveted RIBA status awarded to Martin Walsh Architectural

Dewsbury-based architects Martin Walsh Architectural (MWA) has been awarded RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) status, becoming a firm of Chartered Architects – adding to the business’s ‘Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists accreditation.

Awarded to architects who have gone through rigorous training and examination, the RIBA charter showcases those that are committed to excellence in design and service delivery and who adhere to best practice in a range of areas including employment, health and safety, environmental and quality management.

Matt Robinson, director of MWA, said: “Being a chartered RIBA practice sits us on the highest pedestal for professional building designers and carries a great deal of prestige.

“It demonstrates that our work and ethics have been scrutinised and endorsed by a reputable, internationally renowned body.

“We’re always looking at areas where we can improve and becoming RIBA chartered is a great example of this.

“We’re now really looking forward to being a part of a very influential network.”

Founded in 1976, Martin Walsh Architectural is a family owned architectural consultancy, based on Leeds Road in Dewsbury, that has a wide portfolio of expertise and experience.

Consistently improving its business practices, in December 2017 MWA was awarded ISO 9001 for its Quality Management Systems and ISO 14001 for Environmental Practices, further exemplifying the company’s ambition to strengthen the business’s profile.