Mirfield 'romance fraudster' who swindled cash from multiple women admits further offences

A convicted conman who spun a web of lies to swindle victims has been jailed for a further two years and four months after admitting more fraud offences.

Peter Gray, 36, from Mirfield was sentenced to at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, March 19) after admitting nine offences of fraud committed against two victims from Kirklees.

It was the second fraud sentencing for Gray, who was sentenced to 56 months in prison in February 2024 for defrauding four women of around £80,000.

Yesterday’s sentence was ordered to run consecutively to the previous sentence.

At the hearing, Gray was convicted of eight offences of fraud by false representation against a woman between 2020 and 2023, and one fraud offence against a man committed in August 2021.

His offending against the woman included gaining large amounts of cash from her for non-existent work to a property and using her pay TV account to obtain good and services.

He also took out a lease for a car in her name and used her credit card without consent.

Gray also used the personal details of his friend to successfully take out a £25,000 loan in his name.

DC David Allott from Kirklees Precision Serious and Organised Crime Team said: “Peter Gray is a serial fraudster. I truly believe that he cannot tell the difference between reality and fantasy”

“During the investigation, it was clear to see the web of lies he spun with his victims in order to extort cash to fund his lifestyle.

“Gray identified numerous ways he could control and manipulate his victims and he has shown no remorse for his actions”

He added: "Romance fraud is a cruel offence which causes serious emotional harm to victims, as well as the financial impact it entails.

"Many people struggle to report offences due to the level of deception they’ve been subject to.

“Thankfully, because of the courage and bravery of his victims and a detailed investigation, Gray was left with no option other than to admit his guilt.

“I want to thank those victims for the bravery they showed in contacting us and urge others who have been targeted to come forward.

“Criminals who engage in this wicked crime are amongst the most devious and convincing fraudsters we see and there is nothing to be ashamed about if you have been affected.”

Help and guidance about spotting the signs of Romance Fraud and about how to make reports if you are a victim or concerned about a loved one, can be found on the West Yorkshire Police website at Romance Fraud | West Yorkshire Police