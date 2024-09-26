Liversedge man jailed for 'appalling' sexual offences against a young girl
Jonathan Walker was jailed for six years at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) for offences committed against a young girl between 2005 and 2007.
Walker, aged 34, of Liversedge, was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court in August.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Natalie Green, of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “The appalling offences Walker committed against a young girl has affected her deeply, and illustrates the dreadful impact this can have on a victim.
“I would personally like to thank her for her bravery throughout this process and I hope the conclusion of this case brings her some closure on an extremely difficult time in her life.”
“I hope this sentence also provides a reminder to victims that we take all reports of sexual offences seriously and in confidence no matter when they happened.
"All reports will be thoroughly investigated by our specially trained officers who will also provide you with support throughout.”