Life-sentence for international drug trafficker who tortured and murdered his uncle leaving his body in disused Batley bank

A man who fled the country after kidnapping, torturing and murdering his uncle, leaving his body inside a former bank in Batley, has been jailed.

Tahir Syed, 42 of St Johns View, Halifax went on the run after he murdered his 39-year-old bus driver uncle Asghar Badshah in 2019.

Syed was arrested in Turkey in November 2021 and extradited back to the UK in April 2024.

Mr Badshah was found dead at a disused bank on Commercial Street in Batley on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

He had been missing for a month.

During the trial it was shown that Syed believed that his uncle had stolen money from him.

Syed arranged for a lie detector test and when he found out he failed the test, he made a plan to kidnap and interrogate him.

Asghar was kidnapped by Syed and four others on the night on November 29 and taken to a disused vault inside the former bank.

It was there where Asghar suffered a brutal and sustained attack at the hands of his nephew Syed.

A post-mortem examination found he was struck with a blunt object at least 48 times on his head, neck, torso, and all four limbs.

Asghar Badshah was reported missing by his family and a sustained West Yorkshire Police search led to the discovery of his body, wrapped in a cloth and hidden on a shelving unit inside the vault.

Over the last five-and-a-half years, numerous trials have taken place in relation to this murder and kidnap investigation, but due to reporting restrictions we can only report on the outcome of this case today.

Tahir Syed was found guilty of the murder on his uncle on Monday, June 9.

He was also found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, two counts of conspiracy to import heroin and two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

He previously admitted conspiracy to possess criminal property. The drug offences were led by the National Crime Agency.

Today (Friday, June 13) Syed was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 34 years and 153 days.

Detective Chief Superintendent Heather Whoriskey Senior Investigating Officer in the case said: “This has been a lengthy and trying ordeal for the family of Asghar Badshah. They have been courageous, patient and brave throughout the whole process. Although today’s sentence will never bring him back, I hope it gives his family some comfort and closure knowing that the man responsible for his death has been sentenced for his murder.”

Nigel Coles, NCA senior investigating officer, said: "We have successfully prosecuted and gained significant custodial sentences against individuals at every level of this crime group, dismantling Syed's large-scale international operation from top to bottom.

"And justice has now been served to one of Britain's biggest crime bosses.

A statement from the family of Mr Asghar Badshah said: “The loss we feel as a family is beyond words. The pain we endure each day, the hurt, and the emptiness left behind by these traumatic events have left a permanent mark on all of us. We carry a deep and lasting sorrow that time will never fully heal.

“The grief we carry is incomprehensible.”