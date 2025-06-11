Kirklees police officer jailed for sexual offences

A West Yorkshire Police officer who worked in Kirklees has been jailed following his conviction for rape and sexual assault by penetration.

PC Ben Bottomley, aged 23, who was based in the district, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today (Wednesday, June 11) where he was sentenced to four years imprisonment for rape and one year imprisonment for sexual assault by penetration, to be served concurrently.

The rape offence occurred prior to PC Bottomley joining West Yorkshire Police and the sexual assault by penetration offence occurred while he was a student officer.

Both offences were reported to the police after he joined the force.

PC Bottomley will also be subject to the requirements of the Sex Offenders Register for life.

His conviction followed an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s professional standards directorate into off-duty offences which were reported to the police after he joined the force.

He has been suspended from duty since the outset of this investigation.

An accelerated misconduct hearing is due to take place next month with a view to him being added to the College of Policing’s Barred list preventing him from gaining further employment in policing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, head of West Yorkshire Police professional standards directorate, said: “These were extremely serious allegations to be made against a serving police officer and he was immediately suspended from duty when the investigation commenced in June 2023.

“The victim has shown immense courage in coming forward to report these offences.

"We do not underestimate how hard it is to report such offending in any circumstances but understand that there may also be additional concerns when the perpetrator works in policing.

“I hope the investigation and subsequent prosecution show that police and partners will take action, regardless of the occupation of the offender.

“We are committed to protecting women from violence and sexual violence.

"PC Bottomley has demonstrated a disregard for the victim’s right to consent and, in addition to any custodial sentence he is given, he will now be subject to extra conditions on him as a convicted sex offender.

“We will also now continue with misconduct proceedings with a view to PC Bottomley being barred from working in policing in any role in the future.”