Jail for Cleckheaton man involved in plot to supply drugs in Huddersfield

A man from Cleckheaton has been jailed for his part in a plot to supply drugs in Huddersfield.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owais Yasin, aged 26, of St Peg Close, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, offering to supply cocaine and cannabis and possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis related to a separate incident in May 2019.

Described as a courier and street dealer, he was jailed for four years and two months today (Friday) at Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team stopped courier Yasin on August 10, 2019 while he was on his way to deliver 10 kilos of skunk cannabis with an estimated street value of £85,000 and 125 grams of high-purity cocaine with an estimated street value of £12,500 from Sheffield to Huddersfield.

Owais Yasin was described as a courier and street dealer.

The gang was led by Sobaan Khan, who admitted organising the supply of large amounts of drugs, including crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

The drugs were supplied from Sheffield by Shamraze Bashir and due to be delivered to Khan.

Officers made a further intervention on August 27, 2019, when Khan himself was spotted carrying weighted bags into a flat in Westgate, Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khan was then spotted handing over another bag containing cannabis to taxi driver Amjad Hussain. Hussain was later stopped and found in possession of cannabis, heroin and cocaine.

Sobaan Khan

Searches of a flat resulted in drugs being seized including crack cocaine and heroin valued at over £800 and cannabis valued at over £31,000.

The drugs were forensically linked to Khan, with his fingerprints and DNA found on the cannabis and on items in both the taxi and the flat.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court today, Khan, 37, formerly of Mountjoy Road, Edgerton, had admitted conspiracy to supply heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis between August and September 2019 at an earlier hearing.

He was jailed for seven years and two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shamraze Bashir

Shamraze Bashir, 44, of no fixed address, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and was jailed for seven years and six months.

Taxi driver Amjad Hussain, 47, of Thorne Road, Huddersfield, admitted conspiracy to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis. He was jailed for five years and seven months.

Zubair Saleem, admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis and was sentenced to a two-year community order, 10 days rehabilitation and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Tariq Mahmood Ahmed, aged 49, of Springdale Avenue, Huddersfield, a taxi driver who transported cannabis for Khan, admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amjad Hussain

He was sentenced to a two-year community order with 160 hours of unpaid work.

Vegjhe Shahinaj, aged 44, of no fixed address, admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis. He was jailed for 16 months suspended for two years and given 180 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Inspector Chris Rukin of the Programme Precision team said: “Khan was a leading player in the distribution of drugs across Huddersfield and further afield in West Yorkshire and into Manchester.

“He was responsible for receiving deliveries of high quantities of drugs and used a network of taxi drivers to ferry him about to do his deals, or to deliver and collect drugs on

his behalf.

“I’m pleased that the court has handed down sentences that reflect the severity of their actions.”