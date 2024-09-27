Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man whose car was found to be laden with more than 100 packages of Class A drugs has been jailed for 10 years.

Garry Sinclair, 37, was sentenced on Tuesday (September 24) at Bradford Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Sinclair was driving a Volkswagen Passat along Valley Road in Shipley on October 5 last year when officers carried out a stop on his vehicle.

Sinclair, of Cliffe Lane in Gomersal, used his vehicle to ram two police cars as he attempted to flee, causing damage to the cars in the process, but was brought to a stop soon after and arrested for dangerous driving and criminal damage.

A search of the vehicle led to 111 packages being located inside. They were found to contain a total of 57 kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £5.7m.

Sinclair was further arrested for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Sinclair refused to comment when quizzed by officers about how he came to be in possession of the drugs and was promptly charged with offences relating to the drugs and his driving.

He was remanded to appear before magistrates in Bradford on October 7, where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

Sinclair's car was found to be laden with more than 100 packages of Class A drugs.

Detective Sergeant James Gross, of Programme Precision, said: “This was a significant seizure of Class A drugs which would have no doubt ended up on the streets of West Yorkshire had they not been intercepted.

“Sinclair drove dangerously in an attempt to escape the officers who had stopped him, but they successfully detained him without serious injury. I would like to thank them for their efforts and their bravery in bringing this man to justice.

“Programme Precision works closely with partners to tackle organised crime in West Yorkshire and anyone with information about those suspected of being involved in the supply of drugs or weapons is urged to pass this to our officers by calling 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”