Dewsbury sex offender jailed for 20 years for abusing child more than three decades ago

A Dewsbury sex offender who sexually abused a child more than 30 years ago has been jailed.

Yusuf Kayat was sentenced to 20 years at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, February 5) for serious sexual offending against a child in Dewsbury and Mirfield between 1989 and 1992.

Jurors found the 54-year-old guilty of 17 offences including unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and indecent assault on a girl under 14, at a trial which began at Leeds Crown Court in late January.

He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting indecent assault on a girl under 16.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim was just 10 years old when the offences started in locations such as cars and derelict buildings.

Investigations into Kayat’s offending began in 2021 when the victim was identified and spoken with.

DCI Oliver Coates of Kirklees District Police, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Yusuf Kayat for multiple serious sexual offences against a victim who was only 10 years old when he began to abuse her.

“Kayat groomed and then committed some extremely serious sexual offences against the victim for a number of years.

“ I want to praise her courage for supporting the police investigation into this man’s appalling offences against her, and then working with us and our partners in the CPS to bring him before a jury.

“Thanks to her bravery, this man has now been made to pay for what he did to her and will be in prison for a number of years to come.”

He added: “This case again demonstrates that the passage of time need not be a barrier to justice for victims and for the police and CPS to bring those responsible of such offending before the courts.

“We continue to urge any victims of sexual abuse in Kirklees who may not have made reports to the police, for whatever reason, to contact us.

“Specially trained officers will listen, investigate, and do what they can with partners to support you.”

Julia McSorley, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said: “Yusuf Kayat used a young vulnerable child for his own sexual gratification and passed her around to others to do the same.

“Not only has he burdened the victim with the traumatic and lasting effects of his offending but by denying what he did to her, he has also forced the victim to relive the awful events she experienced during the trial. The prosecution team, in collaboration with West Yorkshire Police, was able to build a strong case to present to the jury, who found Kayat guilty.

“My thoughts are with the victim of these appalling crimes. The Crown Prosecution Service would like to thank her for the incredible courage she showed in giving evidence, which was instrumental in bringing the offender to justice.

“The CPS remains dedicated to pursuing justice for victims of child sexual abuse and will continue to work tirelessly with law enforcement partners to hold sex offenders accountable - no matter how much time has passed since they committed their crimes.”