Dewsbury men charged in connection with £50,000 M3 rum theft
Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary were called at 12.30am yesterday, May 29, to a report of suspicious circumstances relating to a van at Fleet Services on the M3 southbound in Hampshire.
They found the van on the M3 southbound, near J5 and safely used a stop stick, deflating two of the van’s tyres.
The van was searched and officers found around 2,300 bottles of rum worth an estimated £50,000.
All items, including the van, rum and bolt croppers, were seized.
Barry Calvert, 33, of Windsor Gardens, Dewsbury, has been charged with conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle and aggravated vehicle taking.
Dale Hever, 30, of Smallwood Gardens, Dewsbury, has been charged with conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking and fraudulently loan a registration mark / document.
He has also been charged with driving otherwise than in accordance with licence and using a vehicle without third party insurance.
They are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today, May 30.