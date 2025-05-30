Dewsbury men charged in connection with £50,000 M3 rum theft

Police investigating reports that bottles of rum worth approximately £50,000 were stolen from a lorry at Fleet Services on the M3 have charged two men from Dewsbury.

Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary were called at 12.30am yesterday, May 29, to a report of suspicious circumstances relating to a van at Fleet Services on the M3 southbound in Hampshire.

They found the van on the M3 southbound, near J5 and safely used a stop stick, deflating two of the van’s tyres.

The van was searched and officers found around 2,300 bottles of rum worth an estimated £50,000.

All items, including the van, rum and bolt croppers, were seized.

Barry Calvert, 33, of Windsor Gardens, Dewsbury, has been charged with conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle and aggravated vehicle taking.

Dale Hever, 30, of Smallwood Gardens, Dewsbury, has been charged with conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking and fraudulently loan a registration mark / document.

He has also been charged with driving otherwise than in accordance with licence and using a vehicle without third party insurance.

They are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today, May 30.