A 24-year-old Dewsbury man has been jailed for 12 months for farming hundreds of cannabis plants.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristean Delia, of Bradford Road in Dewsbury, was convicted and sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on September 4 for production of a class B drug.

It followed his arrest at the Bradford Road property by officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) on May 21 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police executed a warrant at the location after receiving various intel reports stating that the property was potentially a cannabis farm.

A 24-year-old Dewsbury man has been jailed for 12 months for farming hundreds of cannabis plants.

On entering the property officers found around 700 cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

Delia was arrested at the scene.

The conviction follows the jailing in August of four Vietnamese men who worked at the huge scale drugs factory at a former commercial premises on Quarry Road in Gomersal.

The men were jailed at Leeds Crown Court on August 1 following an investigation in which officers located more than £3 million of cannabis at the old Camtex House property in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Charlotte Nicholls of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “Our team located the large scale drugs factory on Bradford Road following an investigation into various pieces of community intelligence about suspicious activity there.

“Those reports led to substantial numbers of cannabis plants being seized and another large scale criminal enterprise operating in our communities being shut down.

“Every drugs factory closure takes money from the pockets of those who cause the drugs related violent and County Lines crime none of us want to see on estates and neighbourhoods.

“Again, I want thank residents for their community spirit in contacting us with information and intelligence about suspected criminality, and urge them to keep doing so.”