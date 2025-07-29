'A danger to women': Dewsbury man jailed for of rape, sexual assault and stalking

A Dewsbury man has been sentenced to more than 16 years after being found guilty of rape and a string of other serious offences.



Jonathan Ellis, 30, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a total of 16 years and six months at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Monday, July 28) for a series of offences committed over an eight-year period.

He has been described as a danger to women by detectives investigating the case, who welcomed the sentence.

Ellis was given a custodial sentence of 13 and a half years with an extra three years on an extended license due to the risk the court determined he posed.

He was found guilty by a jury of offences of rape, sexual assault, section 20 assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, making threats to kill and criminal damage.

The offending took place between 2016 and September 2024 when it was reported to police, sparking an investigation by officers from the Kirklees District Adult Safeguarding Unit.

Ellis was swiftly arrested following the report and was charged with offences, first appearing before Leeds Magistrates Court on October 21 last year.

PC Isaac Taylor of the Kirklees District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Ellis who has been convicted of some shocking offences against his victim.

“Given that offending included serious sexual assault, coercive control and stalking, it is no exaggeration to say he subjected his victim to a whole spectrum of abuse, and we do believe he poses a real danger to women.

“His victim has shown significant courage in coming forwards and reporting Ellis, and then in supporting the prosecution

“Despite being put through the ordeal of a trial by Ellis, she has remained resolute throughout and we hope she can take some sense of closure from seeing him being made to answer for his crimes."

He added: “We fully appreciate how hard it can be for victims of sexual or any kind of abuse to come forwards and we can assure them, we will do everything we can to provide the support they need.

"All reports are investigated by specialist safeguarding detectives with the needs of the victim at the heart of every investigation.”