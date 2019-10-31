Council invites suggestions for new street in Dewsbury

Kirklees Council is inviting the public to rename a new Dewsbury street.

Suggestions are invited for names to be considered for a new street to serve residential development on land at The Old Fire Station, Hillcrest, Edge Top Road, in Thornhill.

In general, names should not duplicate or closely resemble existing street names in the area.

Streets generally should not be named after people who are living, or who have lived in the recent past.

Suggestions may be sent to the Building Control, Flint Street, Fartown, Huddersfield, HD1 6LG.

Alternatively, suggestions can be telephoned through to 01484 225502, or emailed to: street.naming@kirklees.gov.uk.

Suggestions must be sent before November 14.