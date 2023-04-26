News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
2 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
2 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
4 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
5 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
8 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Concerns grow for the safety of missing teenager Chloe Moore who could be in Dewsbury

Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace a missing 14-year-old girl who has links to Dewsbury after another teenager she had been with was found.

By James Carney
Published 26th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST

Evie Hopkins, aged 13, was found safe and well in Leeds in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, April 27).

Chloe Moore, aged 14, who had been with her previously, is still missing and enquiries are ongoing to locate her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chloe, who may also use the name Chloe Johnson, was reported missing on Monday morning and there are concerns for her welfare.

Chloe MooreChloe Moore
Chloe Moore
Most Popular

She is 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair and is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms, a white top and white Crocs clogs.

Police said she is known to frequent the Harehills and Seacroft areas and has links to Dewsbury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: “Chloe is young and vulnerable and has been missing since Monday morning, and we remain very concerned for her welfare and urgently need to find her.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to trace her, including patrol officers searching likely areas and detectives carrying out a range of work to build up a picture of her movements.

“We continue to appeal for anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 430 of April 24 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Related topics:LeedsPolice