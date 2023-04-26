Concerns grow for the safety of missing teenager Chloe Moore who could be in Dewsbury

Evie Hopkins, aged 13, was found safe and well in Leeds in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, April 27).

Chloe Moore, aged 14, who had been with her previously, is still missing and enquiries are ongoing to locate her.

Chloe, who may also use the name Chloe Johnson, was reported missing on Monday morning and there are concerns for her welfare.

Chloe Moore

She is 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair and is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms, a white top and white Crocs clogs.

Police said she is known to frequent the Harehills and Seacroft areas and has links to Dewsbury.

Detective Inspector Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: “Chloe is young and vulnerable and has been missing since Monday morning, and we remain very concerned for her welfare and urgently need to find her.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to trace her, including patrol officers searching likely areas and detectives carrying out a range of work to build up a picture of her movements.

“We continue to appeal for anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her to contact us immediately.”