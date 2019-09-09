Concerns grow for missing Cleckheaton man as police appeal for help

Police are appealing form help to find a missing man from Cleckheaton.

Harvey Buckley, 53, from Cleckheaton was last seen at 5pm on September 8 in the Cleckheaton area.

He is described as a white male, 6ft2, medium build, bald head. He was wearing blue Lambretta jeans, black snickers jumper, brown shoes and a green Barbour jacket.

He sometimes wears glasses.

He is known to walk around the wooded areas between Cleckheaton and Gomersal and visit local pubs.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quote log 1805 for September 8.