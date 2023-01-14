Concern for safety over missing 75-year-old woman believed to be in Batley
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for help in finding a 75-year-old woman believed to be missing in the Batley area.
By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Mary Ludford is a white female, small build, 5ft 2in, collar length slightly curly grey hair but it is not know what she is wearing.
Police are concerned for her safety and wellbeing and are asking residents in Batley and beyond to check outside their homes to see if a female matching this description can be seen. She was last seen around 1pm.
If you have any information contact police and quote 1374.