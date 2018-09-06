Community rallys to foil armed robbers during raid at Dewsbury Costcutter

Drinkers and worshippers joined together to stop an armed robbery at a Dewsbury convenience store on Friday.

Alerted by screaming, members of the Westborough Ratepayers Working Men’s Club and the Masjid Uthman Mosque ran to the aid of staff at the nearby Costcutter store on Brunswick Road.

Three masked men were setting about ransacking the site, and were trying to force staff back inside the store in order to turn the alarm off.

Malcolm Scott, the steward at the working men’s club, said that it was a natural reaction for the men to help.

He said: “There were a few of us outside having a smoke when we heard all this noise from across the road.

“We looked over and you could see that something was going down, so one of the lads shouted in to the guys in the club and we went to go across.

“The robbers had masks on and baseballs bats.

“They shot off in a car before anyone could get to them, which in fairness was probably a good thing because you just don’t know what might have happened.”

Four men from the local Mosque arrived at the scene during the commotion and tended to the shaken staff for some time after the robbery, which occurred at around 9pm.

The owner of the store, believed to be in his 30s, suffered a broken leg during the attack.

Anyone with any information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.