College students raise cash for hospice cause

HEALTH AND Social Care students at Kirklees College raised almost £3,000 for a local charity.

The students – from both the college’s Huddersfield and Dewsbury centres – organised a Christmas Extravaganza and took part in Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice’s Colour Run event to raise an amazing £2,882.57 for the charity.

Tutor Mel Ferguson said: “We chose to raise money for Forget Me Not because some of the staff and students visited the hospice.

“It’s such an amazing place; we all wanted to do something to help.

“We are absolutely delighted to have raised so much money to help Forget Me Not and are looking forward to getting a brick in the celebration wall at the hospice to celebrate our achievement.”