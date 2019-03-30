Close-knit industry celebrated

Kirklees’ textile heritage will be put in the spotlight with the launch of WOVEN – a celebration of the district’s globally recognised industry from the past, present and future.

WOVEN, supported by the Creative Economy Team at Kirklees Council with festival curators Hatch, will bring together the local community for one week, from Saturday 8 to Sunday 16 June.

A series of events will take place throughout the week from Batley to Slaithwaite to celebrate the industry’s heritage, innovations, as well as future opportunities for careers and creativity.

Events during the week will include The Big Knit on 8 June, where the community will be encouraged to ‘yarn bomb’ local landmarks across Kirklees; mill walks, tours and open days; pop-up exhibitions; events across theatres, galleries and museums with local artists, music and film; Makers Markets and Craft Makers Markets, as well as events for businesses, families and local schools to get involved.

The week is held in collaboration with creative organisations, artists, education settings, businesses, industry and heritage sites across the district.

Bill Macbeth, managing director of the Textile Centre of Excellence, said: “The council should be applauded for showcasing our fabulous local textile industry from its industrial revolution origins to the amazing companies we see today who are producing world-class products for many top brands.

“These companies use the latest technologies to remain at the forefront of global markets and this series of events will provide real opportunities for people of all ages to learn about the exciting careers we offer from product design, through technical textile operations to digital marketing and many more.”