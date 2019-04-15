Cleckheaton youngster stars in new TV advert

A Cleckheaton youngster become a star of the small screen when she starred in a new television advert.

Amelia Brown, 6, was cast in Wynsors World of Shoes’ brand-new TV advert which broadcasted nationally to millions of viewers earlier this month.

The footwear retailer auditioned budding actors to find a child star of the future to appear in the advert and Amelia rose to the challenge of taking on a starring role.

Amelia hit the small screen when the advert premiered during the ad break of ITV’s This Morning on Friday, April 5.

The advert is filmed from a child’s perspective and shows Amelia as a glitter fanatic, excited by her new items.

The advert will also appear on the Wynsors social channels.

The achievement comes as no surprise to Amelia’s family, who recall that the young starlet has had a passion for acting ever since she could talk and would perform shows for the family.

Beth Brown, Amelia’s mother, said: “We’re so proud of Amelia’s achievements and being featured in the Wynsors’ campaign. This is her first TV advert so we’re absolutely over the moon for her.

“We had the whole family gathered around the TV to watch Amelia, it’s so exciting for her and for us to see her on the advert.

“Amelia has starred in Emmerdale as an extra, but the Wynsors advert involved her speaking lines straight at the camera, completely by herself.

“She absolutely loved it and felt like the character was actually very similar to her – she was a little bit gutted when filming finished.”