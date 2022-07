Frank had gone missing from home on Sunday night and was found after toppling down the well at Heath Common in Wakefield.

The puppy’s owners contacted West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cleckheaton’s blue and white watch teams, who were able to rescue the much-loved pet.

The fire service said: “Luckily, Frank’s owners contacted the Fire Service and crews were able to save the day.”

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firefighters were able to rescue the lost pet

Frank the puppy