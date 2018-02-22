Clare has enjoyed her beauty role

Beauty pageant winner Clare Hurst holds a title for Wigan but has been delighted with her reception when donning her tiara closer to her home town of Heckmondwike.

Clare, will keep her Miss Wigan North West beauty pageant title - the competition was organised and run by Leonie Pemberton, who holds pageants across the north and further afield - until May.

Clare, 31, was delighted when she won the Wigan competition despite travelling from West Yorkshire to the North West.

It meant that she represents her title and the Wigan community at a number of events.

On a recent occasion she also made an appearance in costume at her local shopping centre in Bradford, and on another she was pleased when a little girl approached her and asked to have her picture taken with her.

Clare, who said winning the competition and carrying out her promotional duties has given her self-confidence a great boost, said: “I truly felt so honoured it was just so sweet!”

She also wore her sash and tiara on Valentine’s Day and has used Bradford Cathedral as an impressive backdrop for some photographs.