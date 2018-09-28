Civic reception call as Hanging Heaton cricketers complete treble

A Dewsbury councillor is urging the Mayor of Kirklees to hold a civic reception for Hanging Heaton Cricket Club in recognition of their outstanding achievements over the last two seasons.

Cllr Eric Firth, who is a member of the club and who lives in the area, had already been pressing for Hanging Heaton to have a civic reception even before they gained nationwide prominence with their outstanding victory in the National T20 competition at Derbyshire CCC two weeks ago.

Hanging Heaton are the first Yorkshire team to win the trophy and have been congratulated by Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Last season the club achieved a treble by winning the Bradford Premier League title, the Yorkshire Premier League and the Bradford League T20 competition, which qualified them for this year’s National tournament, featuring the best club sides in the country.

Remarkably this season they have gained a totally different treble by winning the Heavy Woollen Cup, the Black Sheep Yorkshire Champions Trophy and now the National T20 event to make it six major trophies in two seasons .

Cllr Firth said: “What Hanging Heaton have done is incredible and deserves some sort of local recognition. I know many people went to Derby and gave the semi-final and final an incredible atmosphere. I think the least that should be done is to give them civic recognition.

“Apart from the players, there are a number of volunteers who give up their time to keep the ground in tip-top shape and many people tell me the field has never looked better.

“It is a magnificent achievement, and will probably never be surpassed.

“They are the champions of Great Britain. You cannot get better than that.”