Church DVD the focus of wall funds campaign

The Friends of St Mary’s Community Heritage Site in Mirfield have launched a campaign to raise the £40,000 needed to repair the boundary wall on Dunbottle Lane.

The Grade 2 listed wall needs new foundations along both the collapsed sections and the adjacent walls which are in danger of falling down.

To kick-start the campaign, the friends are launching a video on the history of the church.

Written and presented by historian Frances Stott and filmed, edited and produced by Geoffrey Oliver, the DVD plays for 90 minutes.

It can be seen on Saturdays 8 and 15 September at the church throughout the day between 10.30 and 3pm as part of National Heritage weekend and the DVD will be available for sale for £10.

All the proceeds of the DVD sales will go towards the reconstruction of the wall.

Frances said: “We began by aiming to make a record of the renovations but realised we could produce a DVD which would help raise funds for this important heritage site so we included a brief history of Mirfield and the church.

“We were fortunate to be granted access to the tower by Maysand, who were undertaking the renovation, in order to view the work being carried out.”

During the renovation work on the tower the church took the opportunity to have the peel of ten bells removed.

Some were retuned and others completely replaced by Taylors of Loughborough.