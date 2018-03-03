Children fired up after crew’s visit

The Little Acorns Nursery in Mirfield recently invited the local fire crews to talk to the children.

The event was part of a project in which the children learn about different occupations, and how various people and organisations help the community.

A nursery spokesman said: “The children loved being able to sit inside the fire engine and to watch the firefighters dress up in all their work gear. The children even got to help spray the fire hose to pretend to put out their own fire. We would like to say thank you to the fire team at Mirfield.”