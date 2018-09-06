Chickenley church placed on market after closure

A MUCH-LOVED Catholic church in Chickenley which closed its doors in January has been put up for sale.

St Thomas More Church and Presbytery is being offered for an alternative use by national commercial property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) acting on behalf of the Diocese of Leeds after a pastoral review.

Located in a residential area, the church was built between 1955-6 to cater for the spiritual needs of the expanding Catholic community after large populations were moved to the newly built Chickenley estate following slum clearances in Dewsbury.

Built into a sloping site, the church is predominately single storey with brick elevations and has a club room, kitchen and bar in the lower ground floor. With a floor area of 5,253 sq ft in total, the church sits on a half-acre site and fronts Maple Road and Chickenley Lane.

The spacious accompanying stone-built presbytery has two double and two single bedrooms, as well as a garage and gardens to the front and rear of the property.

It is offered for sale on a freehold basis, with offers invited from prospective purchasers.

Richard Corby at LSH said: “Subject to the appropriate planning permissions, the building is ideal for a range of commercial uses, or perhaps a lifestyle business with an artistic bent?

“Refurbished, the building will once again come to life and prove a real asset to the local community.”