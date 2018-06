Cleckheaton’s Tesco store recently supported a special event organised by the area’s Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

The chamber was celebrating the life of Roger Hargreaves who came from Cleckheaton and wrote the Mr Men and Little Miss books.

Selling cakes at the event.

The celebration raised more than £500 towards the town’s Christmas lights fund.

There were various attractions, including a themed Mr Men tombola, cake stall, sweets and refreshments, bouncy castle and train ride on the site opposite the town hall.