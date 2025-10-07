CCTV appeal: Police issue image of man they would like to identify following assault in Birstall
Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify following an assault in Birstall.
The incident occurred on Bradford Road on Tuesday, September 9, and is believed to have taken place following an argument with a taxi driver.
The driver was uninjured.
The taxi was damaged in the incident.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the man in the image to contact police in Kirklees on 101, or via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat.
The crime reference is 13250518973.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.