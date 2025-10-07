Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify following an assault in Birstall.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on Bradford Road on Tuesday, September 9, and is believed to have taken place following an argument with a taxi driver.

The driver was uninjured.

The taxi was damaged in the incident.

Police investigating an assault in Kirklees have issued an image of a man they would like to identify.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man in the image to contact police in Kirklees on 101, or via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat.

The crime reference is 13250518973.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.