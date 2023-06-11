Sally Titherington and Rebecca Price, of Diamond Wood Community Academy, joined forces earlier this academic year to write Carry Our Story, Carry With Care, which aims to support young people in exploring their own identities.

And the duo teamed up to take part in a book signing event at the Greenwood Centre, on Huddersfield Road, last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was lovely,” said Sally, who is about to complete her second year of headship at the North Road school. “A few of our families came from school and some of the general public came as well.

Sally Titherington and Rebecca Price, of Diamond Wood Community Academy, held a book signing session last month at the Greenwood Centre, Ravensthorpe.

“We had never been in that library on a weekend before and what we noticed was that a lot of our children from our school randomly came in. That community feel was lovely.

“It was lovely for us to see that our children think of that library as a safe place on a weekend and go there to use it as a community space.”

She added: “We talked about our book and the reason why we’ve written it and signed some copies. It was just really lovely and was a great opportunity to meet with some of our families and talk to them about the book and to promote it further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally also confirmed that money made from sales of the book on the day was used to purchase other books for Diamond Wood’s own library.

Sally and Rebecca with their book, Carry Our Story, Carry With Care

She said: “We chose books linked to Ramadan and Eid because we noticed we didn’t have many of those books in school.