West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for a missing teenager from Dewsbury.

A police statement released on social media said: "Concerns for missing female from the Dewsbury area. Sophie Walker aged 17 yrs.

"Described as White, 5’4” tall, medium build, dark brown shoulder length hair, in a ponytail, nose piercing to the left side of the nose, blue eyes. Wearing shirt and trousers. Log 2271 05-10-2018."