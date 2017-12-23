Callum pops up to create tile masterpiece

A promising student recently partnered up with CTD Tiles, creating fan art made entirely from tiles to help celebrate the retailer’s new Pixel Pop range.

Callum Pearson, a student at Leeds College of Building and apprentice at Dewsbury-based bathroom and kitchen installation company D Pearson Bathrooms and Kitchens, created “Night Vigilante” – inspired by popular culture.

Callum flexed his tiling muscles to create the super fan art in under four hours. The task allowed him to practice for his entry in the UK National Final of the SkillBuild 2017 competition.

Steve Roberts, Callum’s tutor at Leeds College of Building, said: “We find working with companies a really valuable experience for both the college and its students.

“Some of our tutors starred in BBC’s To Build or Not To Build, a TV show which helped guide self builders through a wide range of construction related trades, a few years ago.

“Collaborating with CTD Tiles has given Callum some hands-on experience to create a challenging design which in turn really helped him when he took part in the SkillBuild UK National final.”

Night Vigilante is part of the Pixel Pop range, a collection of fan art tile bundles for pop culture fans. The packs allow customers to recreate their favourite characters from well-known comics, films, games and television programmes.

Tracy Hildreth, from CTD, said: “Fan art has become increasingly popular and we believe that everyone will enjoy our whimsical take on nostalgia. We wanted to create something that would delight and excite our customer base.

“We believe our customers will quickly fall in love with these characters.”