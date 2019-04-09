Call to stock up on medicines ahead of Easter

NHS North Kirklees Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is urging people to check they have their essential medication and to choose the right health services over the Easter break.

The group is asking residents to be prepared for common ailments by keeping a well-stocked medicine cabinet.

Useful items to have handy include appropriate pain relief for adults and children, cough, colds and sore throat remedies and antihistamines.

For non-urgent, minor conditions, pharmacists are equipped to give advice on over the counter medications and treatments.

Dr David Kelly, local GP and CCG chair, said: “If you know your GP surgery will be closed over the Easter weekend, make sure you have enough medication to last the four day weekend. Making sure you have enough medicines to see you through the Easter holidays when GP surgeries are closed can make a big difference to your health.

“Often you will be able to get something from your local pharmacy or shop to care for yourself or a family member.

“If you do need to see a GP, and an appointment is not available to your practice or it is closed. An extended GP access service is available at Dewsbury Health Centre.

“Appointments with a GP are available every day over the Easter break, including bank holidays.

“Patients can book an appointment through their GP practice and will be offered the most appropriate appointment.”

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including the entire bank holiday weekend for more urgent health concerns.

The service is now available online at https://111.nhs.uk/, as well as by phone (dial 111) and should be accessed when your GP surgery is closed.