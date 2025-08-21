Aron (right) can now pursue his dreams of travelling Europe thanks to his massive win | BOTB

A café worker from the Yorkshire Moors has swapped fry-ups for freedom after winning a motorhome and cash worth nearly £200,000 in BOTB’s spot the ball competition

A 25-year-old café worker with an ambition to travel outside of his Yorkshire Moors village for the first time has had his dreams come true after winning a motorhome and a bundle of cash in a spot the ball competition.

Aron Calvert was in the middle of a shift his family's busy tea room, in the picturesque village of Goathland, when a film crew turned up to surprise him with news of his near £200,000 prize.

Presenter for the online prize draw company Christian Williams walked in on Aron serving a fry-up but, as soon as he'd delivered the breakfasts, Aron joined Christian for a short walk through the village, which is famed for being the setting of TV’s Heartbeat.

Aron plans to keep the motorhome, rather than taking the cash alternative | BOTB

And then the surprise was dropped on him, in front of dozens of people. “Aron, I'm pleased to say, you are this week's winner of the dream car competition", Christian announced. "You have just won an over £140,000 motorhome."

Aron, a regular player of BOTB's spot the ball competition, entered a £4.20 game, challenging him to pick out the exact pixel at the centre of where a football had been removed from an action shot.

And a combination of skill and luck put his marker on the perfect spot, winning him the prize - one of the most valuable given away by BOTB.

The motorhome Aron won was no ordinary weekend camper - it's a Hymer MLT crossover, a vehicle that blends rugged off-road capability with luxury living, making it the ultimate escape vehicle for adventurers.

The actual motorhome he's won will be delivered to him in his exact specification | BOTB

And Aron explained that adventures have always been top of his agenda, as he's a keen photographer, and he's always had a dream of travelling the world, taking amazing pictures.

"I chose the motorhome because I just wanted to get out there really, because I never get over the cattle grids, he explained."

"There are three in the village and it's pretty scary to go over them", he joked.

Aron's new motorhome is designed to take rocky off-road paths in its stride, so it will have no problem crossing cattle grids in the Yorkshire Moors - but it wasn't the only prize he'd managed to win.

Aron had to be pixel-perfect to hit the jackpot | BOTB

Christian then opened the motorhome's door to reveal a briefcase containing £50,000 cash - an extra sweetener on top of Aron's jackpot.

Aron then confessed he leaves a note for BOTB's presenters every Tuesday morning, in the hope he will win a prize and they come knocking.

"Good morning Christian," the note reads. "I've been expecting you.

"Hope you're well. If I've won, I'm down the road at the tea rooms, or ring this number..."

Aron has the option to take a cash alternative instead of the motorhome, but the appeal of owning a vehicle that would pave the way to the adventures he was dreaming of, he told Christian he would definitely be keeping it.

