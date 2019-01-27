Watch box sets for a year and earn £35,000. Here’s how...

There’s new opportunity for some lucky TV addict.

Thanks to NOW TV's new career opportunity, it actually could be, after the streaming site announced they were offering one Brit the chance to earn £35,000 and go on "Box Set Sabbatical" for the year.

Now TV are giving away a NOW TV Smart Stick, plus 12 months of NOW TV Passes, alongside the salary for one person for a year.

To enter, you need to post a video or image showing why they deserve to win this ultimate dream job. Entries should be submitted via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtag #BoxSetSabbatical and tagging @NOWTV.

A panel of judges will then pick their favourite entry based on those who best demonstrate their passion for television, creativity and experience.