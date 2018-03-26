8 ideal jobs in Leeds if you hate working 9 to 5

Tired of the daily 9 to 5?

Trade in the office grind for a more flexible way of working with these part-time and temporary positions currently available in Leeds, which promise to lend your work life a little more freedom.

Assistant Baker / Cake Decorator, Love Rouge Bakery

If you see yourself as the next Mary Berry, this part-time opportunity with Love Rouge Bakery will allow you to get involved working alongside their bakers and aid them in producing a tasty array of traybakes, ckaes and cupcakes, as well as taking customer orders.

Perfect for anyone with a passion of baking who is keen to gain hands-on experience and develop their skills.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Actor, Artisan People

Always fancied a career in performing arts?

Artisan People are looking for budding actors to work in four hour shifts promoting luxury fragrance brands - ideal for flexible working in between auditions.

Perks include flexible days, plenty of interaction with people and the opportunity fir on-going temporary work.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Style Advisor, Jigsaw

Perfect for fashion fans, luxury clothing brand Jigsaw are recruiting for a part-time style advisor to join their Ilkley team, helping to greet and assist customers, and handle other store operation processes.

Benefits include a uniform allowance, cycle to work scheme and a staff discount of up to 50 per cent.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Club Photographer, PixelMedia

Ideal for aspiring photographers to enhance their portfolio and work part-time, flexible hours at an arry of events and nightlife venues across Leeds, this role comes with full training and equipment provides, along with the opportunity to work abroad for those that excel in the position.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Travel Consultant, Virtus Global

With out of hours, evening, weekend and home working available, this exciting role with Virtus Global is perfect for those who hate working traditional hours.

Tasked with all aspects of account management, the role involves booking flights, hotels and care hire, understanding client requirements and acting as a point of liaison, the ideal candidate will be highly organised, good at problem solving and able to work with minimal supervision to meet deadlines.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Seamstress, The Bridal Emporium

Do you excel at working with your hands?

The Bridal Emporium are recruiting for an experienced seamstress to join their team for a minimum of two days per week, with the opportunity to work extra hours over the summer period and onwards.

Experience in altering bridal and evening wear, wedding dresses and vintage clothing is a must, along with an understanding of how to create clothing pattern and maintain sewing machines.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Dog Groomer, Muckypups

Love working with animals?

Muckypups are hunting for a fully trained dog groomer to join their busy Leeds salon to assist with the grooming of a variety of different breeds.

Part-time hours are available - perfect for individuals who want flexibility.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Sessional Sports Coach, Actif Sports Coaching

Do you have a passion for sport and enjoy working with youngsters?

Actif Sports Coaching are recruiting for a lead coach with gymnastics experience to deliver weekday evening classes to 5-11 year olds, providing a great opportunity to work in a fun environment and a chance to coach up and coming talent.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk