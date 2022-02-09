Bradford Road in Cleckheaton closed for repair to burst water main
Motorists in Cleckheaton are facing disruption due to a burst water main on Bradford Road.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 1:48 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 1:50 pm
The road is currently closed to allow engineers to carry out repairs, and diversion routes have been put in place.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are on site at Bradford Road, Cleckheaton dealing with a burst main.
"To allow repairs to be completed safely, the road has been closed and diversions are in place.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.
"We are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the repair as soon as possible.”