Bradford Road in Cleckheaton closed for repair to burst water main

Bradford Road in Cleckheaton has been closed to allow engineers to carry out repairs to a burst water main

The road is currently closed to allow engineers to carry out repairs, and diversion routes have been put in place.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are on site at Bradford Road, Cleckheaton dealing with a burst main.

"To allow repairs to be completed safely, the road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.