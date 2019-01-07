Boy, eight, airlifted to hospital after Batley crash

An eight-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Batley last night.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which took place at around 8pm on White Lee Road.

The boy's injuries, which are being treated at Leeds General Infirmary, are not thought to be life-threatening.

A police spokesperson confirmed that two vehicles were in collision and that fire and ambulance service also attended.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk quoting log 1571 of January 6.