Bottles shine a light on funds drive

A Liversedge resident has turned trash into cash in a bid to raise funds for local not-for-profit social enterprise Transformers North.

Clare Berry transformed old empty spirit bottles, the majority donated by Robert and Claire Toulson at the Rising Sun pub, into decorative table lights to raise cash which was used to buy tools, equipment and cold weather clothing.

Rebecca Houlding, director of Transformers North, said: “A huge thank you to Clare Berry from all of us at Transformers North for her care and support with our project.”

Transformers North work with vulnerable adults, focusing on abilities, not disabilities - holding the strong belief everyone has a valuable skill to share with others.

It also provides training and opportunities to create amazing spaces for communities and individuals, raising aspirations for all who take part and boosting confidence and skills in individuals and communities.