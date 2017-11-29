Batley racist attack suspects wore school uniforms

A WOMAN was seriously injured during a racially aggravated assault in Batley by attackers wearing school uniforms.

Detectives in Kirklees have launched a fresh appeal for information on the attack, which happened at around 7am on Tuesday October 31 (Halloween) near to the tunnel of the Mill Village Shopping Complex on Lady Ann Road, Batley.

Police said the 32-year-old victim told officers that two of three three Asian males who attacked her were wearing school uniforms.

The woman was walking alone when three males were verbally abusive towards her. One of the males pushed her causing her to fall to the ground, resulting in a serious facial injury.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson, of Kirklees CID, said: “Detectives from Kirklees CID have been carrying out an extensive investigation into this racially aggravated assault last month.

“At this time we have exhausted all obvious lines of enquiry and I would urge, anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward with any information about the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“Staff from Kirklees CID will continue to support the victim throughout the investigation and will continue to seek out the persons responsible.

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170506171. Information can also to passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”