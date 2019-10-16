Batley motorcyclist dies in crash with van in Wakefield

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist from Batley died in a crash with a van.

The fatal road traffic collision, happened on October 15 along Aberford Road in Wakefield.

At 6.15pm, a Peugeot Expert van heading towards the city was attempting to turn right into Castle Gate when it was in collision with a Suzuki GSX Motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

The rider of the bike, a 56-year-old man from the Batley area, died at the scene.

A road closure was put in place while the scene was examined and the vehicles recovered. The road reopened at midnight.

Detective Sergeant Alison Webb, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in the death of a man, we are doing everything we can to support the family of those involved at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.

“We are carrying out a comprehensive investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either the collision itself or the movements of the vehicles involved in the time leading up to it.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has any relevant dash-cam footage which could assist the investigation.”

Anyone who saw the incident occur is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) using the non-emergency number 101 and quoting reference WYP-20191015-1443.

Alternatively, you can use the live-chat facility available on the Force website.