Batley Girls’ School show tickets set to fly

Batley Girls’ High School pupils are set to perform this year’s school show – J.M. Barrie’s ‘Peter Pan’.

The production will be open to the public on Thursday 22 March with shows at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

There will also be a Friday performance for more than 200 Birstall and Batley primary children.

Profits from the shows will go to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Cancer Research UK, Orphans in Need and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Ceri Evans, the show’s director, said: “We feel it is important to ensure that students have access to the expressive arts in schools. It is a way for students to develop skills that are not always part of the normal curriculum. This show is a celebration of the power of children and their imaginations.”

Tickets for the show, priced £3 (£2 concessions), can be purchased by calling 01924 350080.

Pictured above: Tanya Parkinson, Huma-Ul-Haq, Anisha Bottomley and Anna Varley prepare for Peter Pan. Photo by Katy Ball.