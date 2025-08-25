Batley Bulldogs return to winning ways as Burton and Render double up against former club Hunslet

Joe Burton raced in for two tries for Batley Bulldogs against his former club Hunslet. Picture: Paul Butterfield

​Batley Bulldogs ended their long run without a win as they ran in seven tries in a 40-6 success at bottom of the table Hunslet.

​Without a win since June, John Kear’s men went into the game in the unusual position of being favourites with struggling Hunslet looking doomed to finish bottom in a tough campaign for them when they have won just twice following promotion last term.

But they coped with any of that pressure well to take charge of the contest after an even first 15 minutes or so.

Hunslet had achieved one of their two victories at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium earlier in the year and made a strong start without being able to turn early field position into points.

Batley slowly started to exert pressure and they were rewarded when quick hands led to Joe Burton going over in the corner for the first try on 23 minutes.

A second try followed when Jack Render took advantage of a fumbled kick and it was 10-0 at the break with Robbie Butterworth goaling.

The Bulldogs increased their lead with a Ben White try early in the second half and it was 22-0 three minutes later after Luke Cooper charged over.

Hunslet briefly replied as Lee Gaskell sent Liam Carr over and Billy Jowitt converted.

But the visitors were back in control when Elliot Kear paved the way for Burton to dance his way over for his second try.

Render then claimed his second after good work by Butterworth, Kear and Ollie Greensmith.

The last word went to Batley when Dane Manning took Butterworth’s pass to charge over. Butterworth ended with six goals.