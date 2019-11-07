Batley biscuit boss quits to take helm as Symington's new CEO

The Fox's Biscuits factory in Batley, on Wellington Street

David Cox, who was the MD for Fox’s Biscuits since March 2018, has become the new CEO of Leeds-based Symington’s - which has been credited with inventing instant soup.

After joining his new company on Monday, Mr Cox was previously European managing director at General Mills for four years, and spent four years at Tesco as catergory director looking after frozen foods and then dairy.

Mr Cox said: “Symington’s (which employs over 700 staff) is a fantastic business with huge potential and great brands in growth markets.

“I look forward to joining the team at Symington’s and to the challenge of working across a number of different catergories.”

Mr Cox replaces John Power who left Symington’s in September.