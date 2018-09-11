Batley-based groups receive bags of cash

Two community groups in the Batley area have benefitted from Tesco’s Bags of Help Scheme.

Tesco representative Simone Rosly recently presented two cheques for £4,000 to the Friends of Beaumont Court and Ravanshall Special School.

BAG PACK: The Batley Homeless Project raised �1,103.

The Beaumont Court funding will go towards developing the venue’s indoor and outdoor areas so it can carry on its work with local schools, and the very successful young and elderly Getting It Together project.

Ravanshall Special School will buy more instruments for its music club with its windfall.

Bags of Help scheme is run with charity Groundwork and sees customers vote for worthy causes by using tokens.

The Batley store has also hosted a number of bag packing events and collections.

�4,000 boost: A cheque for the Friends of Beaumont Court.

The Batley Homeless Project fundraisers managed to collect £1,103.18 during the recent bag packing session.

Local boy Shaun West, a medic in the Royal Navy, collected £1539.07 for RNRMC, while Nousheen Raja and her team at the Moonlight Trust raised £540 at the store.

