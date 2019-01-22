Batley and Spen MP demands police resources for child sex abuse investigations

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin called on the Government to give a “cast iron guarantee” that West Yorkshire Police will have the resources it needs to protect victims of Child Sex Abuse and bring perpetrators to justice.

The MP’s intervention comes after 55 people were arrested in Batley, Dewsbury and Bradford in connection with non-recent child sex abuse.

During Home Office Questions in the House of Commons today, the MP urged the Government to ensure police have the resources required to tackle what is a large and complex investigation.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin said: “The Home Secretary, like me, and many others in North Kirklees will have been shocked and concerned to hear last week about 55 local arrests in relation to Child Sex Abuse.

“This vital investigation will put extra strain on the police and local authority whose resources are already stretched to breaking point.

“Can the Home Secretary give my constituents a cast iron guarantee that the police will have the resources they need to protect victims in the long term and short term and make sure that the perpetrators are brought to justice – something that I’m sure the whole house would agree with.”

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said in response: “There is a huge focus by this Government and by local police forces and others such as the NCA on child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“She’s raised this horrific case in Kirklees and I can give her an assurance that we want to make sure that all the resources that are necessary are available.

“I think the recent police settlement for this year will certainly help, but, also there is more to be done, including with the tech giants and those who groom our children online.”

Ms Brabin later added: “Victims of these horrendous crimes have shown incredible bravery in coming forward and we have a responsibility to ensure they are given the justice they deserve.”