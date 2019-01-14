Barratt staff volunteer time to help Ambitions 4 Kirklees charity

Staff from Barratt Developments Yorkshire West have been helping local charity Ambitions 4 Kirklees clear two new outdoor spaces which will be enjoyed by visitors.

As part of the housebuilder’s ‘donate a day’ volunteering programme, staff are invited to spend a day with a charity of their choice.

Dave Hudson, technical director at the company and members of the technical team used their day to help the charity clear a garden and terraced space which will be both transformed into safe environments for young people and adults to visit, socialise and learn.

Ambitions 4 Kirklees, based in Mirfield, helps young people and adults with learning difficulties to develop their social lives, work skills and independence through a variety of helpful workshops and activities. Activities include domestic and home skills, travel training and arts and crafts, all of which take place in friendly, supportive environments that offer real life opportunities for visitors to enjoy and achieve.

Dave Hudson said: “We had a fantastic day with Ambitions 4 Kirklees. The team and I really enjoyed getting stuck in to help clear the two outdoor areas in Mirfield. Ambitions 4 Kirklees support people all year round so donating a day of our time to help was such an easy decision.”

Carolyn Pennington, team leader at Ambitions 4 Kirklees, said: “We’re extremely grateful for the support shown by Barratt Developments and for helping to clear our two new outdoor areas.

“It has been a huge help having them here to prepare the new spaces and we can’t wait to see these all finished and used by visitors in 2019.”