Award-winning Mrs Brown's Boys is now a musical - and it hits Leeds First Direct Arena later this year - ticket info

The award-winning Brendan O’Carroll and Mrs Brown’s Boys are in the midst of their new production Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical? which hits Leeds First Direct Arena later this year.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical? promises to take audiences on an exhilarating, side splitting and musical adventure.

Brendan O’Carroll said: “Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical? will have you crying with laughter, tapping your toes and you will leave the show singing and smiling to yourself. We are having such fun doing this and can’t wait to share it not just with fans of Mrs. Brown’s Boys, but to anyone who needs a good night out.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys success has been nothing short of incredible. Voted the No 1 sitcom of the 21st Century, awards include five BAFTAs, four National Television Awards,three TV Choice Awards, four IFTA awards, three TV Times Awards as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards.

It is a ratings smash across the globe. Mrs. Brown’s Boys live show has broken box office records across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Mrs Brown's Boys D'Musical? is on at Leeds First Direct Arena from Friday June 28 to Sunday June 30.

Tickets are on sale now http://gigst.rs/MrsB.

