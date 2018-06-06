Authors drawn to landmark day

Cleckheaton is set to be regaled with stories of the golden age of variety during a ‘meet the author session’ at Inches Curtains Interiors and Home Furnishings on Saturday (9 June).

Local author Maureen Prest and celebrated author and broadcaster Ian Clayton will be at the Market Street store to help Inches celebrate its 30th anniversary between 2pm and 4pm.

Maureen Prest was the promotions manager for Batley Variety Club in its heyday, is coming to the town to talk about her book King of Clubs, which is the only insider’s account of what really went on at the world famous club, both on stage and behind closed doors.

Prest will share stories about her encounters with the likes of Shirley Bassey, Louis Armstrong, Eartha Kitt and Eric Morecambe.

Ian Clayton is the author of several best selling books and was a presenter for Yorkshire Television for a number of years. He is best known for his long-running series My Yorkshire.

Ian will be sharing some entertaining stories from his books and will be signing copies. Entry to the event is free.