Art and history talks at Batley venue

The Bagshaw Museum in Batley is hosting two cultural presentations over the next couple of weeks.

The next art history lecture by historian Simon Poë will be looking at Moxon Tennyson and Kelmscott Chaucer amongst others, and promises to make you fall in love with the best artists you may not have heard of! The lecture starts at 2pm on Sunday 28 January and admission is £3.50.

On Sunday 11 February, V for Victory, a brand new costume-in-context presentation by the popular company The History Wardrobe will take place.

The History Wardrobe presentation starts at 2pm.

Tickets cost £12.50.Advance booking is essential.